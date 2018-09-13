CSRA Traffic

Accident with injuries on Silver Bluff Road

Posted: Sep 13, 2018 05:51 AM EDT

Updated: Sep 13, 2018 06:01 AM EDT

AIKEN Co., S.C. (WJBF) - According to the South Carolina High Patrol, there has been an early morning accident with injuries on Silver Bluff Road by Boyd Pond Road.

The accident happened around 5:08 a.m. and this time we have no word on the extent of the injuries. 

No roads have been blocked at this time. 
 

