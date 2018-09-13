Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

AIKEN Co., S.C. (WJBF) - According to the South Carolina High Patrol, there has been an early morning accident with injuries on Silver Bluff Road by Boyd Pond Road.

The accident happened around 5:08 a.m. and this time we have no word on the extent of the injuries.

No roads have been blocked at this time.



