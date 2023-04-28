COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A fatal accident in Columbia County has claimed the life of a young girl and her mother is now facing charges.

The accident happened around 12:49 P.M. in the area of Columbia Road and Stowe Drive near Woodlawn Baptist Church.

Columbia County investigators say that 29-year-old Samecia Smith was driving a 2011 Hyundai Elantra east on Columbia Road. She reportedly did not realize traffic had come to a stop., and swerved to avoid a rear end collision, driving right into oncoming traffic.

The report states she struck a westbound Jeep Cherokee.

Investigators say that 3-year-old Zora Paschal was in a car seat in the backseat and suffered severe head/brain injuries. She was reportedly killed instantly.

Her mother, Samecia Smith, will be facing charges as the driver at-fault.

Those travelling in the area are being advised by Columbia County Emergency Dispatch that one lane of Columbia Road is currently closed as emergency responders and investigators work the scene.

Count on NewsChannel 6 for the latest once it’s released.