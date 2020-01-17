Accident on Bobby Jones cleared

UPDATE: We’re told the scene is now clear.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Traffic is facing a slowdown on Bobby Jones, Friday afternoon, following an accident.

Both Eastbound and Westbound ramps from I-20 onto Bobby Jones are closed, as of 2:20 p.m.

Multiple lanes of Bobby Jones are closed on the Eastbound side near I-20.

We’re told there are injuries as a result of the accident.

No word on when the scene will be clear. Avoid the area if possible.

