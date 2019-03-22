CSRA Traffic

Accident slowing traffic on Dean's Bridge Road

Posted: Mar 22, 2019 06:49 AM EDT

Updated: Mar 22, 2019 06:49 AM EDT

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) - Richmond County crews are on the scene of an accident on Dean's Bridge Road at Richmond Hill Road in Augusta. 

The accident was called in shortly after 6:30 a.m.

Injuries are reported, but the extent of those injuries is unknown at this time. 

We have a crew on the way to the scene.

Count on NewsChannel 6 to keep you updated.

 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


