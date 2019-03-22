Accident slowing traffic on Dean's Bridge Road
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) - Richmond County crews are on the scene of an accident on Dean's Bridge Road at Richmond Hill Road in Augusta.
The accident was called in shortly after 6:30 a.m.
Injuries are reported, but the extent of those injuries is unknown at this time.
We have a crew on the way to the scene.
Count on NewsChannel 6 to keep you updated.
