AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A wreck at the intersection of Jimmie Dyess Pkwy and Wrightsboro Road has all Southbound lanes of Jimmie Dyess currently blocked.

Emergency units are on the scene. The accident was called in to dispatch with injuries.

There is no further information at this time.

Count on WJBF NewsChannel 6 for more information as it comes available.