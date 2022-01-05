Lanes back open after accident on I-20 Westbound

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – UPDATE : All lanes are now back open on I-20 Westbound and Eastbound.

Columbia County Sheriff’s Office deputies are at the scene of an accident that has caused one lane to shut down on I-20 Westbound.

The portion of I-20 that is shut down is at mile marker 187 near the weigh station.

In addition to the Westbound accident, there is also an Eastbound accident along I-20 near mile marker 184, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

Neither accident is being classified as serious, though anyone travelling in the area should exercise caution and expect possible delays.

