Accident reported on Wrightsboro Road near North Leg

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Crews responding to the scene of an accident on Wrightsboro Road Wednesday morning.
The accident happened just after 10 a.m. near North Leg.
We’re told it involved two cars and injuries are reported.
Avoid the area if possible.
