AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Crews responding to the scene of an accident on Windsor Spring Road, Tuesday morning.

The accident happened around 8:30 a.m. on Windsor Spring at Rosier Road.

All of southbound Windsor Spring Road is blocked in that area.

Traffic is being diverted to Rosier Road.

Officials ask that you seek an alternate route this morning and avoid the area during clean up.

