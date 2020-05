NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – An accident has occurred near I-520 Westbound at Exit 1. Multiple injuries have been reported and Westbound lanes are blocked.

North Augusta public safety is on the scene. People from both vehicles have been sent to the hospital.

North Augusta Public Safety is investigating the accident and will have traffic flow back to normal as soon as possible. Eastbound I-520 traffic is open.

Count on NewsChannel 6 for more information as it comes available.