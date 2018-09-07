CSRA Traffic

Accident on I-20 eastbound causes an early morning roadblock

Posted: Sep 07, 2018 09:38 AM EDT

Updated: Sep 07, 2018 09:38 AM EDT

COLUMBIA Co., GA (WJBF) - According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, there has been an accident on I-20 eastbound at milepost 191 in Columbia County. 

The left lane of the two has been blocked and is expected to clear around 9:56 a.m. 

