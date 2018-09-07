Accident on I-20 eastbound causes an early morning roadblock
COLUMBIA Co., GA (WJBF) - According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, there has been an accident on I-20 eastbound at milepost 191 in Columbia County.
The left lane of the two has been blocked and is expected to clear around 9:56 a.m.
