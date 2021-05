AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Crews responded to the scene of an accident in Augusta, Tuesday afternoon.

The accident happened on Gordon Highway near the Peach Orchard Road interchange.

Dispatch confirmed to us that one vehicle struck a pole in the area. This caused a small brush fire to ignite as a result.

We’re told injuries are reported.

The Augusta Fire Department, EMTs and Richmond County Deputies have responded to the scene.

