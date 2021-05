AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – An accident on I-520 is causing traffic delays.

The accident happened early Monday afternoon on Bobby Jones Expressway Westbound at Deans Bridge Road.

We’re told it involves at least three vehicles.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office tells us all lanes have been shut down as clean up continues.

Victim injuries are said to be not life-threatening.

Traffic is expected to be clear around 2:30 p.m.

Detours are moving drivers onto Deans Bridge Road.