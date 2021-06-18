Accident involving two Laurens County school buses on I-20 WB

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Crews responded to the scene of an accident involving two school buses and another truck on I-20, Friday.

The accident happened just before 4 p.m. on the westbound side between Wheeler and Belair Roads and involved two Laurens County school buses and a Penske box truck.

We’re told approximately 60 students are on the buses and no injuries have been reported.

Crews say that one of the buses and the box truck will have to be towed from the scene.

Avoid the area if possible.