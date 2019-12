AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Crews responded to the scene of an accident on Jefferson Davis Highway, Tuesday morning.

The accident happened on Jefferson Davis at Chalk Bed Road.

We’re told at least 5 cars were involved. One accident involving 3 cars. The second accident, involving 2 cars, happened while they were cleaning up the first accident.

Injuries are reported. No word on the severity, as of yet.

