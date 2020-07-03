Accident involving firetruck on Walton Way at Highland Avenue

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Crews are on the scene of an accident involving a fire engine on Walton Way.

The accident happened around 1 p.m. at the intersection of Walton and Highland Avenue.

We’re told the accident involved Fire Engine #8 and another vehicle carrying a pregnant woman and toddler.

All involved, including the woman and child, as well as the three firefighters on the engine, have been transported to the hospital. No information about the extent of injuries is available at this time.

According to initial reporting, Fire Engine #8 was responding to a dispatch call for a fire at Pointewest Drive around 1 p.m. today. As the engine was turning right at Highland Ave. and Walton Way, it was struck by a vehicle that was also turning. The fire department says that the engine was employing its lights and sirens at the time of the accident.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

Count on NewsChannel 6 for more details as they become available.

