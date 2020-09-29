Deadly accident involving dump truck, small car on I-20 EB in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office confirms deputies are responding to an accident along I-20 Eastbound at Mile Marker 181.
We’re told the accident involves a dump truck and a small passenger vehicle.
One person is confirmed to have died.
Avoid the area if possible. There are multiple other accidents involved.
This is the second accident in that area today. Crews also responded to a deadly accident involving a Fulton County police vehicle and an 18-wheeler near Grovetown.
Road blocks for I-20 Eastbound begin at Exit 175, confirmed by McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office.
All eastbound traffic along I-20 is advised to detour before reaching Exit 175 in McDuffie County due to multiple accidents along I-20 between mile markers 180 and 190 in Columbia County.
WJBF is working on finding out the location and extent of the detour route, as a major section of I-20 Eastbound has been closed to through traffic.
Count on NewsChannel 6 for more details as they become available.
