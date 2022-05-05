AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The intersection of Deans Bridge Road at Murphy Road is closed after an accident caused several power lines to fall.

Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the intersection of Deans Bridge Rd at Murphy Road at 4:00 pm in reference to an accident that caused several power poles to fall down.

When deputies arrived, they learned that the driver of a 18 wheeler was making a turn onto private property and struck some electrical wires which pulled four large power poles to the ground.

The intersection of Deans Bridge Road is closed and drivers traveling in the area should take alternate routes.

There is no further information available at this time.