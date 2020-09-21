Accident causes lane closure on Washington Road in Evans

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – An accident has caused a lane closure in Evans, Monday morning.

It happened before 11 a.m. in the Westbound land of Washington Road at Kroger Road.

We’re told the accident involves multiple vehicles.

No word on any injuries.

