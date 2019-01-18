Accident in Richmond County blocks all lanes of traffic on I-20 WB
Augusta, Ga. (WJBF) - All lanes of traffic on I-20 Westbound are blocked after an accident near mile marker 195.
The accident happened around 5:45 a.m. Friday morning near the Wheeler Road on-ramp.
Injuries have been reported, but the extent of those injuries is unknown at this time.
Count on NewsChannel 6 to keep you updated.
