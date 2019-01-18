CSRA Traffic

Accident in Richmond County blocks all lanes of traffic on I-20 WB

By:

Posted: Jan 18, 2019 06:29 AM EST

Updated: Jan 18, 2019 07:56 AM EST

Augusta, Ga. (WJBF) - All lanes of traffic on I-20 Westbound are blocked after an accident near mile marker 195.

The accident happened around 5:45 a.m. Friday morning near the Wheeler Road on-ramp. 

Injuries have been reported, but the extent of those injuries is unknown at this time. 

Count on NewsChannel 6 to keep you updated.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Weird News

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest CSRA News

Video Center