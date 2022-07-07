HARLEM, Ga (WJBF) – Crews are on the scene of accident in Harlem causing traffic issues in the area.

The Harlem Fire Department is on the scene where a truck has struck the railroad crossing at the intersection of W. Milledgeville Rd. at Sawdust Rd.

The trucks fuel tank had a diesel leak but the leak has reportedly been contained.

Currently the crossing is completely blocked, and the Harlem Fire Department are suggesting people avoid the area if possible.

