UPDATE|4 car crash at Riverwatch Pkwy and Furys Ferry Road

The overturned vehicle has been flipped back over. Traffic is moving again.

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Richmond County Deputies are on the scene of an accident on Riverwatch parkway.

It happened shortly before seven thirty this morning near the intersection of Fury’s Ferry road.

According to authorities, at least four vehicles are involved in the accident.
EMS has been dispatched.

No word on injuries.
Traffic may be slow near the scene of this multi car wreck.

