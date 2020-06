AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – An 18 wheeler has caught fire on I-20 Westbound between Belair Rd. and Grovetown.

Crews are working on putting out the fire located near the Belair Rd. ramp just before the bridge.

All of I-20 westbound is shutdown, a detour is being set up.

No injures have been reported.

Photo credit: Brittany McManus

Stay tuned to NewsChannel 6 for more information on this developing traffic accident.