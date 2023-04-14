AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – South Carolina Highway Patrol, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, and several fire crews are on the scene of an 18-wheeler fire on I-20 eastbound.

NewsChannel 6 has confirmed the breaks of a tanker truck carry gasoline caught fire Friday morning.

At this time, exit 18 on I-20 heading eastbound is shut down. According to the SCHP website, the right lane is also blocked.

A second crash also happened in the same area involving two more 18-wheelers.

According to our crew headed to the scene, they see a big plume of smoke.

We’ll bring you more information as it becomes available.

Motorists should expect delays or try to avoid the area.