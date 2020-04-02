18-wheeler crash causes delays on Peach Orchard Road

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Richmond County deputies are on the scene of an accident on Peach Orchard Road.
The wreck is involving a tractor trailer and a SUV.
All lanes are blocked at this time.
It happened just after 7:30AM on the 4700 block.
If you’re headed that way you could encounter some delays.
