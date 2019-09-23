18-wheeler accident causes lane closure on I-20 at Exit 183

Augusta, GA (WJBF) – Since 2 p.m. this afternoon, Georgia State Patrol have been working a single vehicle accident on the Eastbound side of I-20 right at Exit 183 for Harlem and Appling.

Crews have been working for several hours clearing the scene where a fully loaded 18-wheeler careened off the side of the road and took out a large section of guard rail before flipping on its side.

Only one lane remains open and the Georgia State Patrol does not expect to open up both lanes until the vehicle is moved from off the side of the road. The weight of the truck’s cargo has added to the difficulty of moving it. The driver only received minor wounds.

Columbia County has two engines at the site as well as two law enforcement vehicles to help with traffic.

At Exit 190 near Grovetown, Westbound traffic is limited to a single lane due to a grass fire that has ensnared drivers. Columbia County has dispatched two law enforcement vehicles, two fire engines, and a wild burn containment truck.

Other than the driver of the 18-wheeler, no other injuries have been reported.