AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — A dirt bike rider is dead following a crash involving a school bus in the area of Old McDuffie Road and Kenny Road in South Augusta.

According to Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, a man on a dirt bike attempted to pass a school bus in a no passing zone while the bus was attempting to turn left and struck the bus. The dirt bike rider was killed instantly.

Investigators say there was one student on board the bus at the time but they were not injured.