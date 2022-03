North Augusta, SC (WJBF) -Plans are moving forward for a 52-acre development in North Augusta.

It’ll be built at East Buena Vista Avenue and East Martintown Road.

Monday night, city leaders voted 5-to-2 to approve the project that includes both commercial and residential planning.

8 acres would be for offices and retail stores.

The rest would be residential to include apartments, senior living, and single-family homes.