AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A local program is helping to keep young people out of courtrooms and off the streets.

Six students from the Youth Diversion to the Arts program are graduating and turning over a new leaf.

“These kids are likely entangled with law enforcement, meaning that they have potential charges hanging over their heads, but those charges haven’t been pressed yet for those kids,” says Gary Dennis, Executive Director at Jessye Norman School of the Arts.

The DA’s Office, along with Jessye Norman School of the Arts, and the Department of Juvenile Justice are partnering to find ways to make the community safer.

The YDTA gives kids an alternative during court proceedings and certain Juvenile cases.

This is the second graduating class.

Kids ages 12 to 15 go through the program and learn different forms of art.

“I’m just so thankful that those people care enough to pour into our kids and to really take it on themselves to make this a safer community by investing in our kids early,” says District Attorney Jared Williams.

“But it’s also an absolutely rewarding job every time you get to interact with a child and you know that they’re getting something positive out of the experience. It’s immediate gratification,” says Dennis.

They also offer therapy sessions.

“With kids every action is a communication. Children are very behavioral so when they do something, kids are never giving you a hard time, they’re having a hard time,” says Connor Thornton, a therapist with Family Counseling Center CSRA

The YDTA program started last year, organizers say they hope it continues to grow.

“So this is an opportunity for these kids to get involved creatively and to have an alternate route. We also talk about coping skills and ways to avoid future involvement with the criminal justice system,” says Thornton.

“We’re doing the best we can to be proactive and to show justice is not one size fits all, it’s about actual solutions we can do to reduce crimes and reduce recidivism,” says DA Williams.