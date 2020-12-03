Your donations can be funneled directly back into the community through The Salvation Army

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – During the heat of the pandemic, some organizations halted donation collections. Now, The Salvation Army has a plan to safely accept those items.

“All of our staff are wearing masks and gloves. They take the donations, the donations sit there for at least 24-48 hours before they get processed,” Maj. Douglas McClure said. “That gives them the time to dry out and to make sure there’s nothing on them.”

The items collected at the Donation Center are sold at The Salvation Army Family Stores. Those proceeds then fund the Center of Hope.

“…Which is a very important program because it also has job skills, it also does tutoring for children, it also does a meal twice a day, as well as a shelter, as well as referrals of pastoral care so that’s a lot of things that happen in the Center of Hope that really need your support,” Maj. McClure said. “But it all stays here in the greater Augusta, GA area.”

That’s right, all of the donations and proceeds are directly funneled back into the community.

“The importance for us is that your donations need to stay where you live,” Maj. McClure said. “You want to make a difference in your own backyard. “

And you can donate pretty much anything from clothes to couches.

“So your couch will actually keep somebody in the shelter,” Maj. McClure said. “You know, when you donate some of your household items, that actually puts a meal on somebody’s table.”

The Donation Center is located at 3715 Benchmark Drive, Augusta, GA., and is accepting donations Tues. – Sat., 9 A.M. – 5 P.M.

According to their website, for safety, liability and other reasons, they are unable to accept the following items:

Metal bed springs

Waterbeds and frames

Dishwashers

Gas appliances

Plumbing items

Leftover building material

Grills

Broken or chipped mirrors

Encyclopedias

Damaged or broken furniture

Hot water heaters

Batteries, tires, and rims

Rusted metal

Stoves

Soiled or stained mattresses

MORE TOP STORIES: