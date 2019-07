Columbia County, GA (WJBF) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help in finding a missing girl.

12-year-old Jaliyah Semler was last seen at her home in Ivy Falls on July 9th. around 6:30 P.M.

Jaliyah was wearing light colored jeans and a necklace with a charm that said “icy” on it.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact Teresa Lamb at 706-541-1044 or Columbia County dispatch at 706-541-2800.