AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken Center for the Arts is a community arts center in the heart of Downtown Aiken, and coming up, they have an event that will showcase some up and coming artists.

“The event coming up is Arts Alive Open House. It’s a culmination of our summer art camp experience and a way for the students to share the art that they’ve created with our community,” said Program Director, Tracy Seconi.

Not only will the event have art but there will also be plenty to do including music, dance performances and more.

“It’s a free event to the public from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Saturday, July 29th, you can walk in any time during the day, it’s kind of an open house, so there will be all kinds of activities going on the whole time,” said Operations Manager, Rebecca Ray.

For the kids that have been working hard all summer this is sure to be an experience like no other.

“It’s a really special experience when you’ve created art, to see your art up on the wall, it gives you a sense of pride,” said Seconi.

The folks at the Aiken Center for the Arts are excited to have family’s see what their kids have created, and they hope the rest of the community comes out as well.

“We’re hoping that the community is inspired to either go create art on their own, come back here and take a class, and to appreciate what our campers, and student artists have created this year.

The Arts Alive Open House is happening on Saturday, July 29th, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.