YMCA’s opens doors as a daycare for first responders and medical professionals

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- The Family Y is helping medical professionals ad first responders. They need to be on the field at a moments notice, and with daycares closed, this can certainly make it difficult to find child care.

CSRA YMCA locations shut down this week, but starting at 7 am until 6 Monday through Friday they are opening it’s doors as a daycare for first responders and health care personnel.

To respect social distancing, they only allowing 8 kids per room and up to two staff members.

Everyone that comes through the door will get their temperature checked, be asked questions, and have to wash their hands.

Breakfast, lunch, and snacks are provided.

YMCA’s President and CEO, Danny McConnell, says, “it’s what the Y does. It’s just you know, anybody in this community is not willing to lend a helping hand right now–we’re all going to try to do our part, and of course the YMCA is always going to try to find a way to support just these basic needs that are out there.”

This service will be at their Aiken County, Burke County, North Augusta and the Augusta Wilson Family Branch locations.

You can register with a link given to your HR department.