AUGUSTA Ga. (WJBF) – Christmas is right around the corner and along with that is the tradition of sending photo’s to friends and family. The folks at Le Chat Noir are allowing customers to live out their fantasy’s by recreating the classic scene from “Die Hard.”

While there’s always a debate on whether or not “Die Hard” is a Christmas movie, it’s not secret that the film has become a holiday tradition for many.

“Recreate the iconic scene from the holiday classic, Die Hard; starring you as John McClane. We provide the zippo, a stained shirt but you might want to wear your own, optional dab of blood, a large AC duct and professional photographer, Jonathan Cook,” said Owner Krys Bailey.

If you fall on the side of “Die Hard” not being a Christmas movie, don’t worry, Le Chat Noir has some other options for photos as well.

“Photos with Krampus for the naughty. And our Santa experience which focuses more on the interaction with the lovable legend” said Bailey.

So whether you’ve been naughty, or nice this year, you’ll have plenty of options for Christmas photos this holiday season.

Once taking your picture it will be available to download a few days later. Cost is $20, advance purchase gets you priority and a reserved spot.