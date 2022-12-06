AUGUSTA Ga. (WJBF) – Christmas is right around the corner and along with that is the tradition of sending photo’s to friends and family. The folks at Le Chat Noir are allowing customers to live out their fantasy’s by recreating the classic scene from “Die Hard.”
While there’s always a debate on whether or not “Die Hard” is a Christmas movie, it’s not secret that the film has become a holiday tradition for many.
“Recreate the iconic scene from the holiday classic, Die Hard; starring you as John McClane. We provide the zippo, a stained shirt but you might want to wear your own, optional dab of blood, a large AC duct and professional photographer, Jonathan Cook,” said Owner Krys Bailey.
If you fall on the side of “Die Hard” not being a Christmas movie, don’t worry, Le Chat Noir has some other options for photos as well.
“Photos with Krampus for the naughty. And our Santa experience which focuses more on the interaction with the lovable legend” said Bailey.
So whether you’ve been naughty, or nice this year, you’ll have plenty of options for Christmas photos this holiday season.
Once taking your picture it will be available to download a few days later. Cost is $20, advance purchase gets you priority and a reserved spot.
- Die Hard Christmas Photos takes place on Friday, December 9th at 8 p.m.
- Krampus Photos will be open for business only on Saturday, December 10th, from 2p-4p and that evening 7p-9p. $20 for two poses, and you get digital copy. Also, you can purchase prints by making arrangements with the photographer.
- Photos with Santa take place on Saturday, December 10th from 11a-2p and Sunday December 11th from 11a-2p. There will be limited tickets sold for each time slot. Photos will be emailed to you. Cost is $25 per family.