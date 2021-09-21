XPR Augusta to bring Blake Shelton, Tim McGraw to Lake Olmstead Stadium

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A new event during Masters week is coming to the CSRA called XPR AUGUSTA.

It’ll feature daytime festivals and VIP concerts at Lake Olmstead Stadium.

The headliners just announced will be country music stars Blake Shelton and Tim McGraw.

The event is said to feature live music, food, craft beverages, games, retail pop-up shops and more.

XPR Augusta is in partnership with C4 LIVE Entertainment and the Augusta Economic Development Authority.

We’ll have much more on this inaugural event tonight on NewsChannel 6 at 5.