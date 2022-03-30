AUGUSTA, Georgia (WJBF) – An announcement has been made that XPR AUGUSTA has officially been cancelled for 2022.

C4 LIVE managing partners released an official statement on Thursday, March 30th.

In the official statement, it states:

“Due to the unforeseen circumstances on the grounds of Lake Olmstead Stadium, we regret to announce that the XPR AUGUSTA has been cancelled for 2022. This was an extremely difficult decision for all of us at C4 Live. But it was made with the best interests of our fans, talent, employees, volunteers, sponsors, partners and the community at heart. Over the last several weeks, we encountered a series of issues on the grounds at Lake Olmstead Stadium that caused concern about the overall stability of the grounds. It became clear that these issues were significant, requiring us to immediately pause production and seek additional technical expertise to better understand the impact on our upcoming XPR AUGUSTA event. Geotechnical engineers were hired to conduct additional studies of the infield and outfield. Unfortunately, we cannot move forward safely at this time. Although we are heartbroken to make this announcement amid so much excitement for XPR AUGUSTA, there is simply nothing more important to us than the safety of everyone involved.”

Organizers say that they are still fully committed to the community of Augusta and the revitalization of Lake Olmstead Stadium.

According to the C4 LIVE managing partners, refunds for tickets sold through the XPR AUGUSTA website will be automatically processed to the debit or credit card charged within the next 14 days, and they say that there will not be a need to contact them or our sponsors at the City of Augusta to receive a full refund.

However, for those who purchased tickets through a third-party such as Groupon or Ticketmaster, ticket-buyers must reach out to them directly as we do not have access to or information about such transactions.

Officials say they are continuing to work with technical experts to resolve the issues, and they are already making plans for 2023.