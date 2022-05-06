AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– XPR Augusta, the multi-day series of concerts planned for Masters week, did not go as planned. It was cancelled just one week before it was set to happen. Some ticket holders are wondering if the event organizers will still partner with Augusta.

C4 Live, the XPR Augusta organizers, have a five year lease on Lake Olmstead Stadium through the Augusta Economic Development Authority.

They’ve agreed to invest $1.8 million into the stadium over five years in exchange for use of the stadium 80 days out of the year.

The Development Authority says C4 Live is upholding it’s end of the bargain, and that lease will continue.

“You can see where they’ve gutted much of the inside of the stadium, they’ve torn out part of the stands, there’s been a lot of mold remediation that was done because that stadium had sat there for quite a few years. There’s a lot of work that has already been done,” District 8 Commissioner Brandon Garrett said.

Commissioner Garrett says C4 Live did make an effort to be ready in time for the concerts, it just didn’t pan out.

Although the partnership between C4 Live and Augusta Economic Development Authority will continue, some ticket holders say the concert hurt the city’s reputation.

“We had a lot of people from out of town here and we’re supposed to be putting our best foot forward in the community. Whether or not it had anything to do with the community directly, we’re still going to take a black eye on this. Who wants to participate in a concert that you can’t get a refund on,” ticket holder Jim Krenz said.

“I feel like it’s going to be really a struggle for XPR Augusta to put on any shows in the future because I certainly won’t buy any tickets through them,” ticket holder Debra Poland said.

C4 Live says all tickets will be refunded, but after more than a month, many ticket holders are left holding the bag.

“I want to know why they’re not giving us our money back. What are they doing with our money,” Poland said.

C4 Live told NewsChannel 6 in a statement, “We continue processing refunds as quickly as possible. We will share an update once all refunds have been completed.”