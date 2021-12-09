XPR Augusta announces Jimmy Buffet as headliner for Masters Week concert

FILE – In this June 9, 2015 file photo, Jimmy Buffett performs at the after party for the premiere of “Jurassic World” in Los Angeles. Producers said Thursday, Dec. 17, that a planned Jimmy Buffet musical will have Buffetts blend of rock and country tunes and an original story by writers Greg Garcia and Mike OMalley. A world premiere production is expected to be announced for 2017. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A new act has been announced for 2022 Masters Week at Lake Olmstead Stadium.

Jimmy Buffet has been announced to play as the headliner on Friday, April 8.

Also on the list, two-time Grammy Award winner Nelly is set to open for country music superstar and television personality, Blake Shelton on Wednesday, April 6.

Nelly’s 2000 solo debut, “Country Grammar”, spawned a smash single by the same name, and his unique approach to music has kept his sound fresh and the hits coming.

Known professionally by his stage name Pitbull, Mr. Worldwidetakes the stage to open for award-winning entertainer, author and actor, Tim McGraw during the VIP-style concert on Thursday, April 7.

Pitbull, a Grammy Award-winning rapper, singer, songwriter, brand ambassador, businessman and actor, will bring the house down with his chart-topping reggaeton, Latin hip hop, and crunk music.

General admission starts from $175 per ticket, plus tax and fees.

Tickets for XPR AUGUSTA are on sale now at www.xpraugusta.com.