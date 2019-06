On June 6th, 75 years ago 10,000 Allied soldiers lost their lives on D-Day. Roughly 6,600 of those who died were Americans.

On Thursday, veterans and their families across the country joined for D-Day commemoration ceremonies.

The Trenton chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution hosted a remembrance and wreath laying ceremony at Aiken Veterans park. Several world war two veterans were in the crowd.

