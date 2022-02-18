WWE returns to Augusta this Spring

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – WWE Live is returning to the CSRA this Spring.

The event is taking place at the James Brown Arena on Sunday, April 24th.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 25th, at 10 a.m.

Advertised Superstars include Seth “Freakin” Rollins, Becky Lynch, Bobby Lashley, Bianca Belair, Kevin Owens, AJ Styles, Damien Priest, and more.

Last time WWE came to town we got to sit down and chat with WWE Superstar Drew Mcintyre. He gave us an idea about what people can expect to see from at an event.

“It’s going to be a show that you’re never going to forget. We’re in a unique time and exciting time for the world and WWE. Our fans return live tomorrow. It’s been almost a year and a half. We’ve been without fans and we’ve missed them dramatically. There’s nothing like live WWE fans. It’s such an interactive show and if you’re a part of these initial run of shows, it’s going to be like a mini Wrestlemania every single night. The atmosphere is going to be electric. For those that know, you know; and for those that don’t know, it’s a show for the whole family, from the youngest kid to the oldest adult. It’s PG-rated and it’s not just guys that are wrestling fans. Forty-percent of our audience is females; and these particular shows, I assure you, if you’re lucky enough to get a ticket, lucky enough to go along, you’re going to be talking about it for a long time,” said Drew McIntyre.”

Every time WWE Live has come to the CSRA wrestling fans have been treated to a night of action packed sport entertainment.