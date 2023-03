AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Wrestling fans can rejoice since WWE is returning to Augusta.

The event is taking place at the James Brown Arena, on Saturday, May 13th, at 7:30pm.

You can expect to see some of your favorite Superstars from Monday Night Raw & Friday Night Smackdown, including The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes, Seth “Freakin” Rollins, Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, The Usos, Austin Theory, Drew McIntyre and more.

Tickets start at $23 & are available at AECTix.com