AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The WWE Live Holiday Tour is coming to the Garden City.

Superstars of Monday Night RAW including Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, and Becky Lynch will be at the James Brown Arena Sunday, December 8th. The big event starts at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets start at $17 and go on sale October 4th.

