Wrongful death lawsuit filed by family of Lauren and Blakely Cowart

(WJBF) – A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed in Alabama this week by the family of Lauren and Blakely Cowart.

You may remember, the Augusta mother and daughter were killed in a boating accident in June 2019.

The lawsuit states that Ross Wooten was driving his mother’s boat, with her knowledge, while intoxicated and his actions while behind the wheel caused the fatal crash. His blood alcohol content at the time of the accident was .121 percent, according to authorities.

Ross Wooten III

