WRENS, Ga. (WJBF) – A consistent rise in crime and recent arrests in Wrens led city leaders and citizens to a ‘call-to-action meeting’ Sunday afternoon. Folks are urging ‘enough is enough’.

“Just do your part, you don’t have to be all over the place. My brother said it– being on all over the place– we’re staying put in our lane. We just need other people to carry up their part of change…,” President at Young Men United Arthur Wilcher said.

In the City of Wrens, it’s all talk about bridging gaps and healing communities. One group came together in an effort to resolve the constant crime and deaths in the areas.

“I want them to know that I’m not just walking up to them and talking to them to put down the weapons or whatever or join the gym and start boxing or something. I want them to understand that I am coming to these types of meetings so I can bring our story to these type of people…,” Henry Dixon said.

NewsChannel 6 went to Wrens Church of God Sunday evening. Henry Dixon and others tell us the root of the issue is within the community.

“This community is in a financial depression, ain’t nobody trying to do anything about that.”

Wilcher, President of Young Men United, agrees.

“But with the rec department that’s out of the city limits, we gotta wait on a certain time to catch a bus– who wants to do that? We need something easily accessible right around the corner, something constructive.”

That’s why he stands behind Young Men United– a nonprofit organization geared towards getting to the hearts of young men in the area.

“Some of the issues that we address is self-respect, self-esteem which is very important. How you see yourself, self image. We talk about drugs, how to say no and how to stay away from drugs– it sounds cliche, but some people just don’t know how to say no. So, we teach them the skills on how to avoid these things,” Wilcher said.

“You have influence and that influence can be used to better a situation you’re at and then moving forward just using that influence to be impactful,” Wrens Church of God Rev. Jason Burton said.

But everyone who showed up says they are hopeful change will come and it will as long as feet are on the ground.

“So, wherever it is, whether it’s volunteer, it’s at your church. Whether its schools, rec leagues it doesn’t matter. Just find a place to be impactful and be impactful,” Rev. Burton said.