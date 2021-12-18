Wreaths Across America in Aiken County

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — On Saturday, December 18, several wreath-laying ceremonies will be held to honor our nation’s fallen service members, including in Aiken County.

The largest ceremony will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Graniteville. The keynote speaker will be Colonel Heidi Mon, supported by Ft. Gordon Color Guard and Rifle Team. Approximately 1400 wreaths will be laid at the cemetery.

Pineview Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. in North Augusta, 400 wreaths will be laid. At Bethany Cemetery in Aiken at 3:00 p.m. The ceremony at Bethany Cemetery will be conducted by the Sons of Confederate Veterans.