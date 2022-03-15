HEPHZIBAH Ga. (WJBF) – The Upside of Downs is a support group that exists to serve families of individuals with down syndrome in the CSRA.

March 21st is World Down Syndrome Day, a day observed to bring awareness about down syndrome.

On March 26th, a World Down Syndrome Day event will be held at Diamond Lakes Recreational Park.

The is free to the public and open to anyone, and will feature activities like kickball, face painting, obstacle courses and more.

“We do it because we want the world to know that we love our children with down syndrome and they make the world a better place to be,” President of the support group, Karen Strite.

The folks at The Upside of Downs wants to encourage people in the community to come out and support the event.

“We would love having other people involved, friends, therapists, anybody that wants to attend. We enjoy having other people learn about what it is like to live with an individual with down syndrome and to be friends with them, so it welcome to anyone who’s welcome,” said Strite.

The whole thing is happening from 2pm to 6pm on the 26th, be sure to bring your own lawn chair for all of the activities.