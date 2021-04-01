Work shop for proposed non-discrimination ordinance okayed

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) Holding a work session on an ordinance that would involve the city in discrimination complaints at private businesses makes sense to city leaders.

“I definitely think we need to move forward with the work shop to help all of us fully understand what the purpose of this ordinance would be for our community,” said Commissioner Brandon Garrett.

The proposal ordinance would outlaw discrimination in private businesses based on criteria like race, sexual preference, and gender identity.

Under the proposal the city compliance department would investigate the complaints and if determine to have merit turn the complaint over to a mediator.

Supporters say it would fill in gaps where state and federal laws fall short in cases of discrimination

“Unfortunately we don’t have any protections in state law that cover the same areas and the federal legislation and statues they only apply to businesses of certain sizes,” said Mathew Duncan of Equality Augusta.

Mathew Duncan welcomes the city holding a work session on the proposed ordinance and wants the public to be involved.

I look forward to hopefully being involved in the workshop I encourage stake holders who have an interest in this to also be involved so we can have the discussion, it’s not a controversial or radical thing,” he said

Commissioners approved the work session unanimously but that doesn’t mean the proposed ordinance will also be approved.

“I can’t vote in favor of anything until I fully understand it,” said Commissioner Garrett.

The proposal ordinance will be getting a work out, during the work session in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel six.

Meanwhile commissioners approved holding a James Brown Birthday Block party outside on James Brown Boulevard around his birthday on May 3rd.