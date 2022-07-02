Augusta, GA (WJBF)– A “Women’s Rights March” was held on Saturday afternoon at 2pm.

The Supreme Court’s recent repeal of Roe V. Wade has sparked protests across the U.S.

According to the Augusta Chronicle, Augusta-area reproductive rights activists have scheduled several upcoming events to voice their dissent and generate support.

One of those events took place today. The “Women’s Rights March” started at the Mellow Mushroom at 1167 Broad St., moved down the sidewalk and ended at Augusta Common.

