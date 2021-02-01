“Women In Excellence” exhibit kicks off Black History Month at Lucy Craft Laney Museum

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Today begins Black History Month and NewsChannel 6 went to the Lucy Craft Laney Museum downtown to see how they are celebrating African Americans icons that have ties to Augusta.

The exhibit will specifically showcase African American women who have history in the Garden City.

It will be up for Black History month starting this month and Women’s History month in March.

The museum is hoping to have a good turnout because 80% of the display had to go online last year due to COVID-19.

This year they are showcasing the same women along with a few others.

Historian at the Lucy Craft Laney Museum, Corey Rogers, says, “Lucy Craft Laney will be featured in this exhibit. Amanda America Dickson Toomer, one of the wealthiest African Americans in the United States during the latter half of the 19th century, lived in Augusta, she will be featured in this exhibit, as well as many many others.”

In order to attend, you must respect social distancing and wear a mask. There is also another aspect to the museum that is virtual.

“We tell certain stories and we conveniently leave out other stories. We highlight stories over here and conveniently leave out stories over there, and so what I get to do is to fill the voids,” says Rogers.

Only four people are allowed per tour. Tuesday’s, Thursday’s, and Saturday’s are the days they will be giving the tour. One at 10:30 in the morning and one at 2:30 in the afternoon.