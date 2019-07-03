Woman’s body found in Edgefield County

EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Authorities in Edgefield County are investigating a woman’s death.

According to the coroner, the victim is identified as 46 year old Yumonica Means of Aiken.

Means was found lying outside a vehicle on Highway 191, not far from Airport Road around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

She had been shot.

An autopsy is scheduled to be performed Wednesday morning on the victim’s body.

No word yet on any possible suspects in the case.

Count on WJBF NewsChannel 6 for more on this developing story.