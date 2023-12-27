AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman.

Tomeka Nelson, 48 years old, was last seen Dec. 26 on the 3400 block of Wrightsboro Rd. getting into an unknown vehicle. At the time, she was wearing a black sweatsuit and white shoes. She’s described as being 5’5″ tall and around 250 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

The sheriff’s office says Nelson has schizophrenia and depression.

If you have any information on Nelson’s whereabouts, contact the sheriff’s office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.